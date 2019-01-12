News World News

DR Congo runner-up arrives to file court challenge

The constitutional court has seven days to consider the challenge.

Accompanied by his wife and lawyers, spurned DR Congo opposition candidate Martin Fayulu, right, petitions the constitutional court (Jerome Delay/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

DR Congo presidential runner-up Martin Fayulu has arrived at the constitutional court to file a challenge to the election results, alleging fraud.

Mr Fayulu has alleged a backroom deal between the declared winner, opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi, and President Joseph Kabila.

Mr Fayulu’s coalition asserts he won 61% of the vote according to the Catholic Church’s 40,000 election observers across the country.

DR Congo’s electoral commission says he received 34% and Mr Tshisekedi 38%.

The commission’s president has said there are two options: the official results are accepted or the election is annulled.

