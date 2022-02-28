| 7.4°C Dublin

Dozens wounded in clashes in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv

Ukrainian social networks featured videos showing residential quarters hit by a series of powerful explosions amid fighting with Russian forces.

A Russian armoured personnel carrier burns amid damaged and abandoned light utility vehicles after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine (Marienko Andrew/AP) Expand

Close

A Russian armoured personnel carrier burns amid damaged and abandoned light utility vehicles after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine (Marienko Andrew/AP)

A Russian armoured personnel carrier burns amid damaged and abandoned light utility vehicles after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine (Marienko Andrew/AP)

A Russian armoured personnel carrier burns amid damaged and abandoned light utility vehicles after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine (Marienko Andrew/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

At least 44 people have been wounded in fighting in Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, and seven of them died in hospitals, Ukrainian authorities said.

It was not clear if the casualties, which covered the past 24 hours, were all civilians.

The state emergencies agency said the casualties could be higher because the damage from Monday’s shelling of residential areas is still being assessed.

Ukrainian soldiers handle equipment from a damaged military vehicle after fighting in Kharkiv, (Marienko Andrew/AP) Expand

Close

Ukrainian soldiers handle equipment from a damaged military vehicle after fighting in Kharkiv, (Marienko Andrew/AP)

Ukrainian soldiers handle equipment from a damaged military vehicle after fighting in Kharkiv, (Marienko Andrew/AP)

Ukrainian soldiers handle equipment from a damaged military vehicle after fighting in Kharkiv, (Marienko Andrew/AP)

Ukrainian social networks featured videos showing residential quarters hit by a series of powerful explosions amid fighting with Russian forces.

The Russian military has consistently denied targeting residential areas despite abundant evidence of shelling of residential buildings, schools and hospitals.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy