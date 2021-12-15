Dozens trapped at top of Hong Kong skyscraper as firefighters tackle blaze

Dozens of people are trapped on the rooftop of a Hong Kong skyscraper after a major fire broke out on Wednesday.

Firefighters are battling to put out the blaze which started in the early afternoon at the World Trade Centre on Gloucester Road in the city’s popular Causeway Bay shopping district.

The 38-storey building houses both offices and a shopping centre.

At least one person was injured in the fire and taken to hospital.

Expand Close People are evacuated from the World Trade Centre (Kin Cheung/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp People are evacuated from the World Trade Centre (Kin Cheung/AP)

Firefighters used an extendable ladder to rescue several people who were trapped on the lower floors of the building.

Other people were said to be trapped in restaurants in the mall, according to the South China Morning Post newspaper.

The fire was upgraded to a level three incident, according to a police notice. Fires are graded on a scale of one to five, with five being the most severe.

Firefighters have mobilised two breathing apparatus teams and two water jets to help fight the fire, police said.