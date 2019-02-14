News World News

Thursday 14 February 2019

Dozens of Zimbabwean miners missing underground after flooding

The gold miners went underground near the town of Kadoma before heavy rains destroyed a dam.

Miners gather around one of the shafts above where workers are trapped underground (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)
Miners gather around one of the shafts above where workers are trapped underground (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Dozens of Zimbabwean workers are missing after torrential rain flooded mines while they were underground.

State broadcaster ZBC said that 38 miners were trapped while the state-run Herald newspaper put the number at 23.

Reports say the gold miners went underground near the town of Kadoma before heavy rains destroyed a dam wall, resulting in massive flooding.

ipanews_b9afcb96-d149-4003-b70a-ebf5195fe273_embedded241210257
Fellow miners offer assistance during a rescue mission at the mine (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)

Police said that rescue teams and pumps to drain the water have been mobilised.

Large groups of men, women and children using picks, shovels and hoes are a common sight in Zimbabwe’s mineral-rich minefields.

The miners operate without regulation and safety standards are virtually non-existent.

Illegal mining has become rampant in a country where many people are unemployed.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News