Dozens missing after tourist boat capsizes off Thailand

A total of 49 people are missing from a boat carrying mostly Chinese tourists which capsized in rough seas off southern Thailand, officials said.

A total of 49 people are missing from a boat carrying mostly Chinese tourists which capsized in rough seas off southern Thailand, officials said.

Strong winds are still blowing as rescuers look for the missing in the Andaman Sea off the tourist island of Phuket.

Governor Norraphat Plodthong said 48 passengers were rescued from the boat, with 49 unaccounted for.

A second boat also overturned off Phuket on Thursday afternoon, but officials said the 39 Chinese and European tourists forced to abandon that boat were rescued and have returned to land.

Severe weather is forecast in the area until next Tuesday.

Online Editors