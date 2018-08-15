News World News

Wednesday 15 August 2018

Dozens killed in heavy monsoon rains in southern India

Air and train services have also been badly affected in the southern state of Kerala.

Indian children play in the River Tawi flooded following monsoon rains in Jammu (AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Torrential monsoon rains have hit air and train services in the southern Indian state of Kerala, where flooding, landslides, house and road bridge collapses have killed more than 40 people in the past week.

The international airport at Kochi, a major port city, has suspended flight operations after rains flooded the runway.

The monsoon season runs from June to November (AP)

Aid official Krishna Kumar said there is no immediate respite for thousands of people sheltering in state-run relief camps as more rain and high winds are forecast until Saturday.

Kerala state officials have put the death toll at 44 since August 8.

Monsoon rains kill hundreds of people every year in India. The season runs from June to September.

Press Association

