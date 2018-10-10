Dozens killed in crash after Kenyan bus driver loses control

Dozens of passengers were killed when their bus left the road, rolled down a slope and crashed in Kenya.

Police said the driver appeared to have lost control as the bus headed from the capital, Nairobi, to the western town of Kakamega.

Nine children were among the 55 killed in the accident at around 4am local time. There were 15 survivors who are receiving treatment at a hospital in Kericho, Rift Valley regional police boss Francis Munyambu said.

Kenyan police investigate the scene of the bus crash(Washington Sigu/AP)

Kericho governor Paul Kiprono Chepkwony said the hospital was in dire need of blood for transfusions as most survivors needed surgery.

The bus was not licensed to operate at night and its owners will face charges, regional traffic police boss Zero Arome said.

“It is very unfortunate what has happened and action will be taken,” he said.

Kenya has struggled to reduce the rising number of road accidents as more people in the growing middle class acquire vehicles.

According to government statistics, around 3,000 Kenyans die every year in road accidents.

In the 2015 Global Status Report On Road Safety, the World Health Organisation said Kenyan roads are among the most dangerous in the world, claiming around 29.1 lives per 100,000 people.

In 2013 the government reintroduced breathalysers but had to remove them again after court orders barred police from charging drivers based on readings from the devices.

Press Association