Dozens killed after suicide blast targets Shia area in Afghan capital

At least 48 people have died and 67 others were injured after a suicide bomb struck a Shia area in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

The bomber targeted a private building in the Dasht-i Barcha area, where a group of young men and women, all high school graduates, were studying for university entrance exams.

Officials did not say if all the victims were students or whether any of their teachers were also among the casualties.

Press Association