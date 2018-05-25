Dozens injured during clashes at Israel-Gaza border

It said most of the 86 people injured were treated for tear gas inhalation, while some sustained gunshot wounds.

Israel’s military said Palestinians tried to damage the border fence, rolled burning tyres and threw an explosive device at soldiers. It said troops responded with tear gas and live fire.

A Palestinian protester throws a burning tyre during a protest at the Gaza Strip’s border with Israel (Khalil Hamra/AP)

Leaders of Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules Gaza, visited protest tents near the border and vowed to continue the weekly rallies it is leading.