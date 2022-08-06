Dozens injured as lightning sets off fire at Cuban oil storage tank

People watch a huge plume of smoke caused by a blaze after lightning struck an oil storage tank in Cuba (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

Lightning has struck an oil storage tank in the city of Matanzas in Cuba, causing a fire that led to four explosions which injured more than 50 people, authorities said.

Firefighters and other specialists were still trying to quell the blaze at the Matanzas Supertanker Base, which began during a thunderstorm on Friday night, the Ministry of Energy and Mines tweeted.

The official Cuban News Agency said the lightning strike set one tank on fire and the blaze later spread to a second tank.

The accident comes as Cuba struggles with fuel shortages. There was no immediate word on how much oil had burned or was in danger at the tank farm, which stores oil used to fuel electricity production.

A huge plume of smoke caused by a blaze after lightning struck an oil storage tank in Cuba (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

A huge plume of smoke caused by a blaze after lightning struck an oil storage tank in Cuba (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

Officials at Faustino Perez Hospital reported 52 injured, according to the provincial government’s Facebook page.

The hospital’s director, Dr Taymi Martinez, said one person was in an extremely critical condition, three patients were in a critical condition and 10 in a serious conditions.

“I was in the gym when I felt the first explosion. A column of smoke and terrible fire rose through the skies,” said resident Adiel Gonzalez.

Authorities said the Dubrocq neighbourhood closest to the fire was evacuated, while Mr Gonzalez added that some people decided to leave the Versailles district, which is a little further from the tank farm.

A helicopter carrying water flies over the fire in Cuba (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

A helicopter carrying water flies over the fire in Cuba (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

There were many ambulances, police and fire engines, he said.

Matanzas, which has about 140,000 inhabitants, is 62 miles from Havana, on Matnzas Bay.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel travelled to the area of the fire on Saturday, officials said.