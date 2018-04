Dozens injured as earthquake hits Turkey

The earthquake struck the village of Samsat in the province of Adiyaman early Tuesday. The US Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 5.2 at 10km deep.

Turkey’s health minister said of those injured, 35 were still receiving treatment, according to the official Anadolu news agency.

Emergency services search the rubble of houses destroyed by the earthquake in south-eastern Turkey (Mahir Alan/Depo Photos via AP)

The regional governor said the injuries were caused as people fled their homes in panic.