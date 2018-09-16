Dozens feared trapped in Philippines landslide

At least 40 people, mostly gold miners, are feared to have been trapped in a landslide in The Philippines – and seven bodies have already been dug out by rescuers, police say.

Police Superintendent Pelita Tacio said that part of a mountain slope collapsed on the miners’ bunkhouses in a far-flung village of Itogon town in Benguet province as Typhoon Mangkhut’s ferocious winds and rain pounded the gold-mining region on Saturday.

Mr Tacio, who was at the scene of the landslide, says rescuers found another man, but could not immediately retrieve his body – which was pinned by rocks and mud.

Press Association