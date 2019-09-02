Dozens feared dead as scuba dive boat catches fire off California

As many as 33 people are feared dead, according to the US Coast Guard, after a dive boat caught fire before dawn off the Southern California coast.

Five people were rescued and Lieutenant Commander Matthew Kroll said the Coast Guard was searching for others who may have been able to escape the fire by jumping from the boat.

He added, however, that 33 were feared dead.

Two of the crew suffered minor injuries, said Coast Guard Petty Officer Mark Barney.

Captain Brian McGrath of the Ventura County Fire Department confirmed some deaths to The Daily Beast but said he could not give an exact number.

The fire broke out before dawn aboard the dive boat Conception on the final day of a Labour Day weekend cruise to the Channel Islands.

“At 3:15 this morning the Coast Guard overheard a mayday call. The call was garbled, it was not that clear, but we were able to get some information out of it to send vessels on scene,” Mr Barney said.

VCFD firefighters respond to the boat fire (Ventura County Fire Department/AP)

The Conception was operated by Worldwide Diving Adventures, a respected Santa Barbara-based company that says on its website it has been taking divers on such expeditions since 1972.

The Coast Guard said five crew members sleeping on the top deck of the 75-foot commercial scuba diving vessel were rescued by a good Samaritan pleasure craft called the Great Escape.

The 33 others, who were sleeping below deck, have not been accounted for, Lt Cmdr Kroll said.

The Conception had departed at 4am on Saturday with plans to return on Monday evening.

It was outfitted with dozens of small berths for people to sleep in overnight.

The trip promised multiple opportunities to see coral and a variety of marine life.

PA Media