Don’t brag about climate action, act on it: summit warned of risk of choosing rhetoric over reality

Foreign government representatives attending an international climate crisis summit hosted in Dublin have been warned against creating a “bragging list” of climate action promises.

Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley told the online gathering that unless they back pledges with action, their words were useless.

She also chided the major global economies for failing to deliver on promises to fund climate action in poor and vulnerable countries.

“In the lead-up to COP26 [UN summit], the inclination might be to have a bragging list of contributions and net zero commitments,” she said.

“It is critical to ensure that these are accompanied by strategies and targets that allow for implementation without which good intentions will flounder.”

She said a commitment by G7 countries to give $100m (€82m) a year to help countries in the global south with the greater impacts of climate change they suffered had not been honoured.

“There remains a regrettably huge gap between rhetoric and reality,” she said.

Barbados was suffering intensifying storms and its economy was decimated by the loss of tourism due to the pandemic, but as GDP was used to measure wealth, its vulnerability was hidden.

“We are one natural disaster away from social, environmental and economic ruin. We live in that fear,” Ms Mottley said.

She was addressing the Dublin Climate Dialogues, a two-day meeting aimed at producing a joint-declaration by participants of their intent to intensify efforts at emissions reduction in advance of COP26.

The event, organised by renewable energy firms, global consultancies and University College Dublin, heard from scientists, industry groups, politicians and government officials

US climate envoy John Kerry called on all sectors of society to face the challenges of the climate crisis together.

“No government in the world has the amounts of money, the trillions of dollars necessary, and no government acting alone is going to resolve the crisis. Everybody’s got to chip in,” he said. He added there were rewards beyond climate stability.

“This is going to be the greatest economic transformation any of us have seen. The UN estimates that $1trn to 2trn is needed annually for the energy sector alone,” he said. “This is the greatest market opportunity since the industrial revolution, but it’s an opportunity to be seized.”