Donald Trump’s youngest son Barron turns 13
US President Donald Trump’s youngest child Barron has turned 13.
Barron, who attends a private school in Maryland, and his mother Melania are keeping to tradition and spending the spring break holiday at their home in Palm Beach, Florida.
Happy Birthday BWT ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/uN8hECMk2P— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 20, 2019
The Republican president was in Washington, with plans for a trip to Ohio later.
There was no word on plans for a birthday celebration for Barron, whose full name is Barron William Trump.
President Barack Obama’s daughters Malia and Sasha also turned 13 in the White House.
