Donald Trump’s Homeland Security Secretary stepping down

President Donald Trump has said Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is leaving her job amid growing frustration by the administration over the number of southern border crossings.

President Donald Trump has said Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is leaving her job amid growing frustration by the administration over the number of southern border crossings.

Mr Trump said in a tweet on Sunday that US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan will become the acting head of the sprawling department of 240,000 people.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen will be leaving her position, and I would like to thank her for her service.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2019

....I am pleased to announce that Kevin McAleenan, the current U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner, will become Acting Secretary for @DHSgov. I have confidence that Kevin will do a great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2019

Mr McAleenan is a long-time border officer, reflecting Mr Trump’s priority for the department initially founded to combat terrorism after the September 11 attacks.

President Donald Trump speaks near a section of border wall in Calexico, California (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Two people familiar with the matter said Ms Nielsen went to the White House to speak with Mr Trump on Sunday following their trip to the border.

The people say she has long been frustrated by the difficulty getting other departments to help with the growing number of families coming crossing the border.

Press Association