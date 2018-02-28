Donald Trump’s communications chief Hope Hicks ‘resigning’

The news comes a day after Ms Hicks was interviewed for nine hours by the panel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and contact between Mr Trump’s campaign and Russia.

She acknowledged to a House intelligence panel that she has occasionally told “white lies” for Mr Trump. But she said she had not lied about anything relevant to the Russia investigation.

Ms Hicks served as Mr Trump’s one-woman communications shop during his winning campaign and has remained one of his most trusted aides.