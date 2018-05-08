Donald Trump withdraws US from Iran nuclear deal

President Donald Trump has confirmed the withdrawal of the US from the Iran nuclear accord.

Mr Trump spoke out against the arrangement as “a horrible, one-sided deal” based on a lie.

He said that if he allowed the deal to stand, there would soon be a nuclear arms race, and called Iran a “regime of great terror”. He said that “no action taken by the regime has been more dangerous than its pursuit of nuclear weapons and the means of delivering them”.

An anti-US mural painted on the wall of the former US Embassy in Tehran (Vahid Salemi/AP) Mr Trump signed a presidential memorandum withdrawing from the 2015 agreement and said he is planning to reinstall sanctions on the Iranian regime. He said in an address to the nation that he will be reinstating the highest level of sanctions and warned other countries not to help the Iranian government.

Mr Trump said America “will not be held hostage to nuclear blackmail” and will not allow “a regime that chants ‘Death to America'” to get access to nuclear weapons. The president said he made the decision after consulting with US allies.

Press Association