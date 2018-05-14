Donald Trump to visit Melania in hospital as she recovers from kidney surgery

The first lady has undergone a procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.

Heading over to Walter Reed Medical Center to see our great First Lady, Melania. Successful procedure, she is in good spirits. Thank you to all of the well-wishers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2018

Sources at the White House said the visit to Walter Reed Medical Centre is expected later on Monday.

A spokeswoman for the 48-year-old first lady said the procedure was successful and there were no complications.