Donald Trump takes measures against China over Hong Kong policy

President Donald Trump has signed legislation mandating sanctions for Chinese officials involved in Beijing’s crackdown in Hong Kong and issued an executive order that ends US preferential treatment for Hong Kong.

The two actions are part of the Trump administration’s offensive against China for what he calls unfair treatment by the rising Asian superpower, which hid details about the human-to-human transition of Covid-19.

President @realDonaldTrump just signed legislation and an executive order to hold China accountable for its oppressive actions against the people of Hong Kong. pic.twitter.com/1BEiGyejYh — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 14, 2020

The almost daily administration broadsides against China come as Mr Trump is being criticised for the surge in coronavirus cases in the United States and as he works to portray his expected Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, as weak on China.

US-China relations are at a low ebb.

Since the two nations signed phase one of a trade deal, the talks are currently stalled with virtually no hope of restarting before the November election.

PA Media