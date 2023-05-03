Donald Trump says ‘Ukraine war would be over in one day if I was president’

Donald Trump again referred to Covid-19 as the "China Virus" in his latest interview. Photo: PA Media.

Former US president Donald Trump said he would be able to put a stop to the war in Ukraine in a single day if he was re-elected to the White House.

The comments came as as he landed in Shannon for a two-day visit to his resort in Doonbeg, Co Clare.

Mr Trump also said that Meghan Markle “disrespected” Queen Elizabeth and that he was surprised Prince Harry was invited to his father King Charles’ coronation, after his “horrible” book and TV interviews.

Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News in an interview recorded during his visit to Scotland, Mr Trump said: “If I were president, I will end that war [in Ukraine] in one day.

“It’ll take 24 hours. I will get that ended. It would be easy.

“That deal would be easy. A lot of it has to do with the money. That war has to be stopped. It is a disaster.”

Mr Trump said he “got along great” with Russian president Vladimir Putin, adding: “Putin never would have gotten into Ukraine if it weren’t for the incompetence of this administration, this current administration.

“Putin was not going in, it was never mentioned and I knew him very well.”

Mr Trump repeated his claim that China was behind the emergence of Covid-19, calling it a “gift” from Beijing.

“It came out of Wuhan, I said that right from the beginning, from day one I said that.

“And I had reasons to say it, but it came out of Wuhan. But the question is, did they do it on purpose or not?

“I think it was incompetence. They blew it and they’re suffering. Then they had it.

“They did hide it. Yeah, they tried to hide it.”

Mr Trump said the Chinese government should pay reparations for the alleged virus leak, but added that they can “never pay” the full damage international economies and populations had suffered.

Meanwhile he said current US President Joe Biden is not physically up to the job and accused him of being “disrespectful” for not attending King Charles’ coronation.

Mr Trump, who was defeated by Mr Biden in the US presidential election in 2020, told GB News: “I don’t think he can do it physically, actually.

“I think that it’s hard for him to do it physically…getting over here for him.

“He’s got a lot of things going and a lot of strange things happen. But certainly he should be here as a representative of our country.

“I was surprised when I heard that he wasn’t coming.” He added: “I think it’s very disrespectful for him not to be (at the coronation).”

In a clip aired before the interview, he suggested Mr Biden, whose wife is attending on his behalf, would be “sleeping” through Saturday’s coronation ceremony.

On the issue of UK politics, Mr Trump said former prime minister Boris Johnson “changed a lot in office”, suggesting policies under his Conservative administration were “far-left”.

He said the Tories “really weren’t staying Conservative”.

“They were going – I mean they were literally going far-left,” he continued.

“It never made sense. I’m saying this as an insider looking in, they were going far-left. What were they doing?

“And now maybe Labour’s in the lead, maybe they’re not. I don’t know who’s in the lead.

“But I can tell you they were not Conservative policies in the end.”

Mr Trump also described some of the people in government in the US as “sick, horrible” people that are “weaponising” the justice system against him.

Mr Trump was indicted in New York to face 34 criminal charges related to an alleged hush payment to adult actress Stormy Daniels. He is also facing possible criminal proceedings in Georgia with regard to alleged criminal interference in the 2020 US general election.