President Donald Trump has tweeted about a reported robbery at the Baltimore home of Representative Elijah Cummings.

Donald Trump says robbery at Baltimore politician’s home is ‘too bad’

Mr Trump had previously denigrated Mr Cummings this week, calling his majority-black district a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

On Friday, Mr Trump tweeted: “Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!”

Police said they received a report of a burglary on Saturday at a West Baltimore home, but it was unknown whether property was taken.

The Baltimore Sun, citing state property records, reported the break-in happened at Mr Cummings’ home.

Elijah Cummings (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Mr Cummings’ House oversight committee has been investigating Trump family members serving in the White House.

The break-in came hours before Mr Trump launched a Twitter tirade against Mr Cummings.

Andy Eichar, Mr Cummings’ press secretary, said Mr Cummings was unavailable for comment.

PA Media