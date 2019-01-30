President Donald Trump has insisted congressional negotiators working on a compromise border security deal include money for his proposed wall between Mexico and the southern US border.

President Donald Trump has insisted congressional negotiators working on a compromise border security deal include money for his proposed wall between Mexico and the southern US border.

Donald Trump says negotiators ‘wasting time’ if border wall is not discussed

Mr Trump tweeted as negotiators prepared to hold their first meeting.

If the committee of Republicans and Democrats now meeting on Border Security is not discussing or contemplating a Wall or Physical Barrier, they are Wasting their time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

The president said if the negotiators are not “discussing or contemplating a Wall or Physical Barrier, they are Wasting their time!”

Mr Trump’s insistence on a wall led to an impasse with Democrats that resulted in a 35-day partial government shutdown.

On Friday, Mr Trump agreed to a temporary deal reopening the government while negotiators work toward a longer-term border security deal.

A man throws a ball for his dog next to the border wall topped with razor wire in Tijuana, Mexico (Gregory Bull/AP)

Democrats have been adamantly opposed to a wall.

In recent days, Mr Trump has appeared to retreat from using the word.

On Tuesday, Republican representative Kevin McCarthy, the minority leader, suggested that “barrier” was “the same thing” as a wall.

Negotiators are facing a February 15 deadline to reach a compromise.

Press Association