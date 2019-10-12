Donald Trump says Kevin McAleenan is out at Homeland Security

President Donald Trump has said Kevin McAleenan is out as the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

Mr Trump said he will be announcing a new acting secretary in the next week.

The president said on Twitter that Mr McAleenan has done an outstanding job and border crossings are down.

Kevin McAleenan has done an outstanding job as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security. We have worked well together with Border Crossings being way down. Kevin now, after many years in Government, wants to spend more time with his family and go to the private sector.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2019

But Mr Trump said Mr McAleenan wants to “spend more time with his family and go to the private sector”.

The president said there are “many wonderful candidates” to fill the position.

