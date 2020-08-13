| 19.1°C Dublin

Donald Trump says Israel will halt annexation plans as it forms UAE ties

The deal with the UAE and Israel was announced in a tweet by the US president.

President Donald Trump (Andrew Harnik/AP) Expand

Close

President Donald Trump (Andrew Harnik/AP)

President Donald Trump (Andrew Harnik/AP)

President Donald Trump (Andrew Harnik/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

President Donald Trump has said the United Arab Emirates and Israel will establish diplomatic ties in a deal halting planned annexation of occupied land sought by the Palestinians for their future state.

The announcement by Mr Trump came in a tweet.

It means the UAE, which is home to the cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, would become the first Gulf Arab state to have ties to Israel.

Among Arab nations, only Egypt and Jordan have active diplomatic ties with Israel.

Egypt made a peace deal with Israel in 1979, followed by Jordan in 1994.

PA Media