President Donald Trump has said he is monitoring the raging wildfires that continue to ravage California.

President Donald Trump has said he is monitoring the raging wildfires that continue to ravage California.

Donald Trump says he is monitoring wildfires in California

Mr Trump told a group of business leaders attending a dinner at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf resort that he has been in contact with local authorities.

He is praising firefighters for their efforts tackling what is now the largest fire in the state’s history.

California wildfires are being magnified & made so much worse by the bad environmental laws which aren’t allowing massive amounts of readily available water to be properly utilized. It is being diverted into the Pacific Ocean. Must also tree clear to stop fire from spreading! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2018

Mr Trump also says there are “things you can do to mitigate what’s happening”.

Mr Trump has been claiming on Twitter that California’s water policy is shortchanging firefighters of water to battle the state’s raging wildfires.

Wildfire and water experts have contested his claims.

Press Association