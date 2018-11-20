Donald Trump rules out further Saudi sanctions over writer’s death

President Donald Trump has said the US will not levy additional punitive measures at this time against Saudi Arabia over the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

Mr Trump said in a statement that the US does not condone the killing of the US-based Saudi columnist, but that “foolishly” cancelling 110 billion dollars in arms sales, as some in Congress have suggested, would only mean that Saudi Arabia would go to other countries to acquire them.

Mr Trump said the king and crown prince of Saudi Arabia “vigorously deny” any knowledge of the planning and carrying out of the October 2 murder of The Washington Post columnist at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

He said: “It could well be that the crown prince had knowledge.”

Mr Trump said: “Maybe he did and maybe he didn’t.”

