Donald Trump releases lengthy statement about ‘100% true’ hole in one on his golf course

Former President of the United States Donald Trump has insisted he struck a “magnificent” hole in one at one of his golf courses in a bizarre statement.

Mr Trump was prompted to issue the declaration after Republican Senate nominee Tim Swain tweeted a photo of Trump picking the ball out of the hole captioned: “Trump just made a hole in one!”. Followers dismissed it as “fake news”.

Mr Swain later posted the entire diatribe, captioning Mr Trump’s words: “Perhaps his greatest statement ever.”

“Many people are asking, so I’ll give it to you now, it is 100% true,” Mr Trump wrote in the lengthy media release complete with video of the former president walking to the hole.

“While playing with the legendary golfer, Ernie Els, winner of four Majors and approximately 72 other tournaments throughout the world, Gene Sauers, winner of the Senior US Open, Ken Duke, and Mike Goodes, both excellent tour players, I made a hole-in-one,” Mr Trump said in the statement.

“I hit a 5-iron, which sailed magnificently into a rather strong wind, with approximately 5 feet of cut, whereupon it bounced twice and then went clank, into the hole.

“These great tour players noticed it before I did because their eyes are slightly better, but on that one hole only, their swings weren’t.”

He said that his hit took place “on the 7th hole, which was playing 181-yards into a slight wind”.

The club’s website says the seventh hole, rated at par-3, has a water element guarding its front right sides.

But despite his bluster, Mr Trump insisted he wouldn’t say who won the game because he would be seen as “bragging.”

“Anyway, there’s a lot of chatter about it, quite exciting, and people everywhere seem to be asking for the facts,” Mr Trump said.

“Playing with that group of wonderful, talented players was a lot of fun. The match was Ernie and me (with no strokes) against Gene, Mike, and Ken. I won’t tell you who won because I am a very modest individual, and you will then say I was bragging—and I don’t like people who brag!”

Mr Trump didn’t comment on an eight-hour gap in his phone records, as his supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, identified by the House panel investigating the Capitol insurrection.

