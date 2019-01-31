Donald Trump raises hopes of trade breakthrough with China

President Donald Trump has voiced optimism before he meets with representatives from China for trade talks.

But Mr Trump said “no final deal” will be made until he sits down again with Chinese President Xi Jinping “in the near future” to discuss “some of the long standing and more difficult points”.

US and Chinese negotiators on Wednesday opened two days of high-level talks aimed at settling a trade war that has weakened both economies.

China’s top trade negotiators are in the U.S. meeting with our representatives. Meetings are going well with good intent and spirit on both sides. China does not want an increase in Tariffs and feels they will do much better if they make a deal. They are correct. I will be...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2019

....meeting with their top leaders and representatives today in the Oval Office. No final deal will be made until my friend President Xi, and I, meet in the near future to discuss and agree on some of the long standing and more difficult points. Very comprehensive transaction.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2019

....China’s representatives and I are trying to do a complete deal, leaving NOTHING unresolved on the table. All of the many problems are being discussed and will be hopefully resolved. Tariffs on China increase to 25% on March 1st, so all working hard to complete by that date! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2019

Mr Trump tweeted that the meetings are “going well with good intent and spirit on both sides”, even though the odds seem stacked against any substantive resolution.

Mr Trump has set a March deadline for increasing tariffs on 200 billion US dollars worth of Chinese imports from 10% to 25%.

He said: “All of the many problems are being discussed and will be hopefully resolved.”

Press Association