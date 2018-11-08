Donald Trump praises bravery of police at California shooting

Mr Trump said on Twitter that he has been “fully briefed on the terrible shooting”.

He praised law enforcement, saying “Great bravery shown by police” and said “God bless all of the victims and families of the victims”.

I have been fully briefed on the terrible shooting in California. Law Enforcement and First Responders, together with the FBI, are on scene. 13 people, at this time, have been reported dead. Likewise, the shooter is dead, along with the first police officer to enter the bar.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2018

....Great bravery shown by police. California Highway Patrol was on scene within 3 minutes, with first officer to enter shot numerous times. That Sheriff’s Sergeant died in the hospital. God bless all of the victims and families of the victims. Thank you to Law Enforcement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2018

A gunman opened fire on a crowd at a country dance bar holding a weekly “college night” on Wednesday night.

The mass shooting killed 12 people and sent hundreds fleeing in terror.

The gunman was later found dead at the scene.

Law enforcement said the dead from the shooting included 11 people inside the bar and a sheriff’s sergeant who was the first officer inside the door.

Press Association