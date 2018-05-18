Donald Trump orders flags flown at half-mast after Texas school shooting

Flags are to be flown at half-mast until sunset on May 22.

The order applies to the White House and all public buildings and grounds, military posts and naval stations and vessels, as well as at US embassies, consular offices and other facilities abroad.

We grieve for the terrible loss of life, and send our support and love to everyone affected by this horrible attack in Texas. To the students, families, teachers and personnel at Santa Fe High School – we are with you in this tragic hour, and we will be with you forever... pic.twitter.com/LtJ0D29Hsv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

The flag atop the White House was immediately lowered on Friday.