Donald Trump on CNN: All you need to know about ex-US president’s shocking TV revelations

Trump described the insurrection day of January 6, 2021 as a ‘beautiful day’He repeated previous lies, calling the 2020 presidential election ‘rigged’Stood over remarks about grabbing women’s genitaliaNon-committal on Ukraine but called Putin a ‘smart guy’He said the overturning of abortion rights was ‘such a great victory’

Former US president Donald Trump spoke to CNN for the first time since 2016, in doing so reaching a wider mainstream audience. Photo: Reuters — © REUTERS

Michelle L Price Yesterday at 16:09