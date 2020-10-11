Donald Trump no longer at risk of transmitting coronavirus, says doctor

US President Donald Trump is no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus, his doctor has said.

Navy Commander Dr Sean Conley said Mr Trump meets the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention criteria for safely discontinuing isolation and that by “currently recognised standards” he is no longer considered a transmission risk.

The memo followed Mr Trump’s first public appearance since returning to the White House after being treated for the coronavirus.

Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday afternoon on the South Lawn for an address on his support for law enforcement from a White House balcony.

Mr Trump took off a mask moments after he emerged on the balcony to address the crowd on the lawn below, his first step back onto the public stage with just more than three weeks to go until Election Day.

He flouted, once more, the safety recommendations of his own government just days after acknowledging that he was on the brink of “bad things” from the virus and claiming that his bout with the illness brought him a better understanding of it.

