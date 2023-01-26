Donald Trump mocks Meta as they reinstate him on Facebook and Instagram

Former US President Donald Trump hosts a New Year's Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida Photo: Reuters/Marco Bello

Donald Trump will have his Facebook and Instagram accounts reinstated in the coming weeks by parent company Meta after a two-year ban.

Nick Clegg, the company’s president of global affairs, said there will be new guard rails built in to limit distribution of posts that do not explicitly break the rules.

It is not known whether the former president plans to use the accounts once they are reinstated but he responded with a Truth Social post mocking the company.

The news comes after Mr Trump hosted conservative influencers from the “Libs of TikTok” and Babylon Bee at Mar-a-Lago.

NBC News reports that it is part of a charm offensive by the 2024 Republican presidential candidate, whose campaign has its first event this weekend in South Carolina.

Earlier this week, Mr Trump leaped to Mike Pence’s defence after it emerged that classified documents had been found in the former vice president’s Indiana home.

Mr Trump called Mr Pence an “innocent man” and urged people to “leave him alone”.

Among the 12 classified documents recovered from former vice president Mike Pence’s home, several were reportedly background briefings prepared for his official international tours.

The documents may have been overlooked because they were with other old trip binders, and would be hard to spot without skimming through each of the pages, multiple sources told CNN.

Such briefing binders often include details about the people an official is going to meet during their international visit and the information included can range from basic background knowledge on foreign leaders to more confidential intelligence about them.

The classification marking of the papers was on a “lower level”, the sources told CNN, and there were reportedly no documents found with the highest levels of classification known as “sensitive compartmented information” (SCI) and “secret”.

Mr Trump’s response to the news is a marked difference from his response to the discovery of classified documents at President Joe Biden’s Wilmington home and an office he used in Washington DC.



