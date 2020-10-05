Donald Trump leaves hospital after treatment for Covid-19

Donald Trump has walked out of the military hospital where he received an unprecedented level of care for Covid-19, saying that despite his illness the nation should not be afraid of the virus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans.

His doctor, Navy Commander Sean Conley, said the president would not be fully out of the woods for another week, but added that he had “met or exceeded all standard hospital discharge criteria”.

Mr Trump is expected to continue his recovery at the White House, where the scale of the outbreak that has reached the highest levels of the US government is still being uncovered

The president earlier made a point of sounding confident, tweeting: “Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. … I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

PA Media