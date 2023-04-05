Donald Trump lashes out at prosecutor and judge after court appearance

Former US president Donald Trump addressed his supporters on Tuesday after his arraignment in New York where he was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a hush money investigation. The arraignment in a Manhattan courtroom was a stunning — and humbling — spectacle for the first ex-president to ever face criminal charges. With Mr Trump watching in silence, prosecutors bluntly accused him of criminal conduct and set the stage for a possible criminal trial in the city where he became a celebrity decades ago.