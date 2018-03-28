US President Donald Trump said there is “a good chance” that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will “do what is right for his people and for humanity” and make moves towards peace.

Donald Trump: Good chance North Korean leader will do what is right

In a pair of morning tweets, he said he received a message from Chinese President Xi Jinping that a meeting Mr Xi had with Mr Kim this week “went very well”.

Mr Trump says that according to Mr Xi, the North Korean leader “looks forward” to meeting the American president. For years and through many administrations, everyone said that peace and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula was not even a small possibility. Now there is a good chance that Kim Jong Un will do what is right for his people and for humanity. Look forward to our meeting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018 The White House has said Mr Trump plans to meet Mr Kim by May amid nuclear tensions between the two nations.

Mr Trump has agreed to historic talks after South Korean officials relayed that Mr Kim was committed to ridding the Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons and was willing to halt nuclear and missile tests. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, centre right, and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, centre left, inspect the honour guard at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) In the meantime, Mr Trump said, “unfortunately, maximum sanctions and pressure must be maintained at all cost!”

The Trump administration has slapped sanctions on companies across the globe to punish illicit trade with North Korea. Received message last night from XI JINPING of China that his meeting with KIM JONG UN went very well and that KIM looks forward to his meeting with me. In the meantime, and unfortunately, maximum sanctions and pressure must be maintained at all cost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018 “For years and through many administrations, everyone said that peace and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula was not even a small possibility,” Mr Trump tweeted.

Press Association