Donald Trump given red card by Fifa boss in Oval Office

President Donald Trump received a red card among other gifts in an Oval Office meeting with the head of world football’s governing body.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino gave Mr Trump several tokens during a meeting on Tuesday, including red and yellow cards he joked could be useful in Mr Trump’s interactions with the press.

Mr Infantino was meeting with Mr Trump to discuss the 2026 World Cup, which the US will be hosting alongside Canada and Mexico.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Fifa president Gianni Infantino (Evan Vucci/AP)

Mr Infantino predicted the 2026 edition will be the biggest sporting event in the world.

Mr Trump will not be in office in 2026, even if he wins a second term, but joked that perhaps his term could be extended.

Mr Trump’s youngest son, Barron, is a big football fan.

Press Association