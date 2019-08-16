News World News

Friday 16 August 2019

Donald Trump floats idea of buying Greenland for the US, report says

Allies have confirmed that the president has inquired about purchasing the autonomous Danish territory but say it is not a serious proposition.

Icebergs are photographed from the window of an airplane carrying Nasa scientists as they fly on a mission to track melting ice in eastern Greenland (Mstyslav Chernov/AP)
By Zeke Miller, Associated Press

President Donald Trump has talked to aides and allies about buying Greenland for the US.

A Trump ally told The Associated Press on Thursday that the president had discussed the purchase but was not serious about it.

It would not be the first time an American leader tried to buy the world’s largest island, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

President Donald Trump reacts at the end of his speech (Patrick Semansky/AP)

In 1946, the US proposed to pay Denmark 100 million US dollars to buy Greenland after flirting with the idea of swapping land in Alaska for strategic parts of the Arctic island.

Neither the White House nor Denmark immediately commented on the report which first appeared in The Wall Street Journal.

