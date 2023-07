The heavily Republican area is a popular one for party hopefuls.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at his "Make America Great Again" rally in Pickens, South Carolina, U.S., July 1, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Former US president Donald Trump has marked a return to the large-scale rallies of his previous presidential campaigns, speaking to thousands gathered in the streets of a small South Carolina city ahead of the July 4 holiday.