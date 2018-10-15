News World News

Monday 15 October 2018

Donald Trump discusses mystery of missing writer with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman

Journalist Jamal Khashoggi has not been seen since entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

President Donald Trump has spoken to King Salman (Andrew Harnik/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

President Donald Trump has spoken to King Salman of Saudi Arabia, who denies any knowledge of what happened to a Saudi journalist who visited the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul and then disappeared and is feared dead.

Mr Trump tweeted: “Just spoke to the King of Saudi Arabia who denies any knowledge of whatever may have happened ‘to our Saudi Arabian citizen’.”

Mr Trump said he was dispatching US secretary of state Mike Pompeo to meet with the King to try to find out what happened to missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Mr Pompeo is expected to go to Riyadh and later visit Turkey.

A cat sits in front of the entrance of Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

Mr Trump said the Saudis told him they are working closely with Turkey to find an answer.

The US and Saudis are close allies.

Earlier, reports in Turkey suggested the consulate at the centre of the mystery would be jointly examined by officials from Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

