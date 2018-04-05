Donald Trump denies knowledge of lawyer’s payment to porn star

Mr Trump also said he did not know why his longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, had made the payment or where he got the money.

We very much look forward to testing the truthfulness of Mr. Trump's feigned lack of knowledge concerning the $130k payment as stated on Air Force One. As history teaches us, it is one thing to deceive the press and quite another to do so under oath. #searchforthetruth #basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 5, 2018

“You’ll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney. You’ll have to ask Michael,” he said.