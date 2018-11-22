Donald Trump continues feud with US Supreme Court chief justice

President Donald Trump has begun his Thanksgiving Day by resuming his public dispute with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts over the independence of the American judiciary.

Mr Trump started the row this week with remarks critical of a judge who was appointed by President Barack Obama and who rejected Mr Trump’s migrant asylum policy.

Justice Roberts can say what he wants, but the 9th Circuit is a complete & total disaster. It is out of control, has a horrible reputation, is overturned more than any Circuit in the Country, 79%, & is used to get an almost guaranteed result. Judges must not Legislate Security... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2018

....and Safety at the Border, or anywhere else. They know nothing about it and are making our Country unsafe. Our great Law Enforcement professionals MUST BE ALLOWED TO DO THEIR JOB! If not there will be only bedlam, chaos, injury and death. We want the Constitution as written! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2018

Mr Roberts responded on Wednesday in a statement by saying there are no “Obama judges or Trump judges” but instead “an extraordinary group of dedicated judges”.

Mr Trump’s holiday criticism of the judicial branch of government takes aim at California’s Ninth US Circuit Court of Appeals, which long has had a majority of judges appointed by Democratic presidents, with the current breakdown 16-7.

Mr Trump tweeted that Mr Roberts “can say what he wants, but the 9th Circuit is a complete & total disaster”.

Press Association