Wednesday 20 March 2019

Donald Trump continues attack on late US senator John McCain

The president said he had not received thanks for organising ‘the kind of funeral he wanted’.

Late US Senator John McCain (John Stillwell/PA)
By Associated Press Reporters

President Donald Trump has escalated his attacks on the late Senator John McCain, saying that he gave the long-time politician “the kind of funeral he wanted” and adding: “I didn’t get a thank you.”

Mr Trump went on a lengthy diatribe against the Vietnam war veteran, Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential candidate on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump in Lima, Ohio (Evan Vucci/AP)

At an event in Ohio, Mr Trump repeated his complaint that Mr McCain voted against his legislation to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care law and argued that Mr McCain was not supportive of military veterans.

Mr Trump said “I’ve never liked him much”, adding that he “probably never will”.

Mr McCain died last year of brain cancer.

Mr Trump has spent days attacking him on Twitter and in his public comments.

Press Association

