Donald Trump claims he would like to give evidence to Russia probe

“Yes,” said Mr Trump when asked if he would like to give his side of the story.

His comment comes shortly after his lead lawyer in the Russia investigation resigned amid a shake-up of the president’s legal team.

“I would like to.”

Trump Russia Probe

Mr Mueller is looking into contacts between Mr Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia and Russian meddling in the presidential election.

Lawyer John Dowd confirmed his decision to leave Mr Trump’s team in an email.