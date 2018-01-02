News World News

Tuesday 2 January 2018

Donald Trump claims credit for airline deaths at zero

Donald Trump arrives at Aberdeen Airport in his private jet to give a press conference and talk about his plans for the
Donald Trump arrives at Aberdeen Airport in his private jet to give a press conference and talk about his plans for the "world's greatest" golf resort, the 1 billion luxury golf and housing project on the Menie Estate in Aberdeenshire.

Donald Trump appears to be taking credit for a lack of commercial airline fatalities in 2017.

The US president tweeted that since taking office "I have been very strict on Commercial Aviation. Good news - it was just reported that there were Zero deaths in 2017, the best and safest year on record!"

There were no commercial airline fatalities in the world in 2017, but that was due to more than just US influence.

Airline deaths have been dropping around the world for more than a decade.

The last commercial airline fatalities in the US happened in July 2013.

Three passengers were killed when Asiana Airlines Flight 214 crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News