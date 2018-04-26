Donald Trump blocks release of some Kennedy assassination files

Now, Mr Trump has accepted a recommendation from the National Archives to keep the lid closed, more than five decades after the 35th president was killed.

Mr Trump wrote in a memo issued on Thursday that some of the classified documents are “of such gravity that it outweighs the public interest in immediate disclosure”.

President Kennedy at Our Lady Of The Forest church during a visit to the UK (PA)

The FBI and CIA had said the release could jeopardise national security.