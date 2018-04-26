News World News

Thursday 26 April 2018

Donald Trump blocks release of some Kennedy assassination files

The president says the gravity of the files ‘outweigh the public interest in immediate disclosure’.

President John F Kennedy was assassinated in 1963 (PA)
President John F Kennedy was assassinated in 1963 (PA)

By Associated Press Reporter

President Donald Trump has blocked the release of hundreds of records on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy last October, agreeing to appeals from the CIA and FBI.

Now, Mr Trump has accepted a recommendation from the National Archives to keep the lid closed, more than five decades after the 35th president was killed.

Mr Trump wrote  in a memo issued on Thursday that some of the classified documents are “of such gravity that it outweighs the public interest in immediate disclosure”.

ipanews_d8f88229-cc94-4b8e-ae32-0c7a7208d3bd_embedded217476417
President Kennedy at Our Lady Of The Forest church during a visit to the UK (PA)

The FBI and CIA had said the release could jeopardise national security.

The president ordered agencies to review the remaining documents in the next three years to determine which should be released.

Congress ordered in 1992 that all records be released in 25 years to put consistent conspiracy theories to rest.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News