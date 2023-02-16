Donald Trump blasts Nicola Sturgeon as ‘failed woke extremist’ in bizarre rant after leader steps down

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida Photo: Reuters/Marco Bello/File Photo

Former US president Donald Trump blasted Nicola Sturgeon as the Scottish First Minister announced she would resign, in a transphobic rant that cited his properties in the country.

Mr Trump made the remarks after Ms Sturgeon announced that she would resign as the head of Scotland’s government on Wednesday.

“Good riddance to failed woke extremist Nicola Sturgeon of Scotland!” Mr Trump said in a statement. “This crazed leftist symbolizes everything wrong with identity politics.”

Specifically, Mr Trump cited her support for transgender rights.

“Sturgeon thought it was OK to put a biological man in a women’s prison, and if that wasn’t bad enough, Sturgeon fought for a ‘Gender Recognition Reform Bill’ that would have allowed 16-year-old children to change their gender without medical advice,” Mr Trump said.

Ms Sturgeon faced criticism for wanting to place a transgender woman who had been convicted of raping two women in Scotland’s only all-women’s prison before Isla Bryson was placed into an all-male prison.

Mr Trump has increasingly focused on attacking transgender people as his second campaign for president has taken course.

Ms Sturgeon’s legislation, which passed, would allow for transgender people to obtain a gender recognition certificate without the need for a medical diagnosis and would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to apply for such a certificate.

The former president’s mother Mary Anne MacLeod Trump emigrated to the United States from Scotland and the former president has properties in Scotland, including the Trump Estate in Aberdeenshire and Turnberry Hotel and Resort.

The former president mentioned these properties and how Ms Sturgeon tried to halt them.

“I built the greatest Golf properties in the World in Scotland, but she fought me all the way, making my job much more difficult. The wonderful people of Scotland are much better off without Sturgeon in office!”