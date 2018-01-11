Donald Trump 'berates African nations' during immigration talks

US president Donald Trump reportedly used profane language to disparage African nations during a meeting with legislators about a proposed bipartisan deal on immigration.

Sources told AP Mr Trump made the remark after Democratic senator Richard Durbin told him a lottery for visas would be ended under the proposal.

Mr Durbin said that in exchange, people from African countries that have benefited from that lottery would be given other access to visas. Sources said Mr Trump questioned why the US would want to admit more people from "shithole countries".

They added Mr Trump said the US should allow more immigrants from places like Norway. The White House did not deny the comments.

Spokesman Raj Shah said in a statement that while "certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries," Mr Trump "will always fight for the American people". He said Mr Trump wants to welcome immigrants who "contribute to our society, grow our economy and assimilate into our great nation," and will always reject "temporary, weak and dangerous stopgap measures" that he says "threaten the lives of hardworking Americans" and undercut other immigrants.

Press Association