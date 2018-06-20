Donald Trump and Republican leaders scramble for migrant children solution

Republican politicians and President Donald Trump have been searching anxiously for a way to end the administration’s policy of separating families after illegal border crossings.

House leaders, increasingly fearful of voter reaction in November, met with Mr Trump for about an hour at the Capitol to try to work out some resolution, with their focus shifting to a new plan to keep children in detention longer than now permitted – but with their parents.

Mr Trump told rank-and-file Republicans he was “1,000 per cent” behind them on their rival immigration bills. But it was unclear if that was enough of a strategy boost to pass legislation through the divided Republican majority. “We had a great meeting,” he called out as he left.

Leaders in both the House and Senate are struggling to shield the party’s politicians from the public outcry over images of children taken from migrant parents and held in cages at the border. But they are running up against Mr Trump’s shifting views on specifics and his determination, according to advisers, not to look soft on immigration or his signature border wall.

We must always arrest people coming into our Country illegally. Of the 12,000 children, 10,000 are being sent by their parents on a very dangerous trip, and only 2000 are with their parents, many of whom have tried to enter our Country illegally on numerous occasions. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2018 #CHANGETHELAWS Now is the best opportunity ever for Congress to change the ridiculous and obsolete laws on immigration. Get it done, always keeping in mind that we must have strong border security. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2018 Many politicians say he could simply reverse the administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy and keep families together. But some worry he could also inject a new dynamic, rejecting emerging Republican proposals and potentially exacerbating an already tough situation as his party heads toward difficult midterm elections.

During the closed-door session, Mr Trump said his daughter, Ivanka, told him the situation with families at the border looks bad, one politician said. “He said, ‘Politically, this is bad’,” said Representative Randy Weber. “It’s not about the politics, this is the right thing to do.”

As Mr Trump walked out of the closed-door meeting in the Capitol basement, he was confronted by about a half-dozen House Democrats, who yelled, “Stop separating our families!”

At an earlier event on Tuesday, Mr Trump said he was asking Congress for “the legal authority to detain and promptly remove families together as a unit”.

He said it was “the only solution to the border crisis”. I want to take a moment to address the current illegal immigration crisis on the Southern Border...it has been going on for many, many decades... pic.twitter.com/1F7EK9Ef88 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2018 House Republican leaders scrambled to produce a revised version of a broader immigration bill to include a provision to resolve the situation of family separations.

The major change being unveiled on Tuesday would loosen rules that now limit the amount of time minors can be held to 20 days, according to a Republican source familiar with the measure. Instead, the children could be detained with their parents for extended periods.

The revised provision would also give Department of Homeland Security the authority to use seven billion dollars in border technology funding to pay for family detention centres, said the source. In the Senate, meanwhile, Republicans are rallying behind a different approach. Theirs is narrow legislation proposed by Senator Ted Cruz of Texas that would allow detained families to stay together in custody while expediting their deportation proceedings. Mr Cruz’s bill would double the number of federal immigration judges, authorise new temporary shelters to house migrant families and limit the processing of asylum cases to no more than 14 days – a goal immigrant advocates say would be difficult to meet.

“While cases are pending, families should stay together,” tweeted Mr Cruz, who is in an unexpectedly tough re-election battle. The White House is reviewing a bill proposed by Ted Cruz (Joel Martinez/The Monitor/AP) The second-ranking Senate Republican, John Cornyn of Texas, said they are proposing a “humane, safe and secure family facility” where parents and minor children could be detained together. He said families would move to the head of the line for processing. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters he is reaching out to Democrats for bipartisan backing, since the proposal would need to reach a 60-vote threshold to advance in that chamber.

But Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York signalled that no such support would be coming, saying it is already in Mr Trump’s power to keep the families together. “There’s no need for legislation. There’s no need for anything else. You can do it. Mr President you started it, you can stop it.” To combat worries that he looks “soft” on immigration, Mr Trump unleashed a series of tweets in which he played up the dangers posed by the high-profile MS-13 gangs, which make up a minuscule percentage of those who have crossed the border.

He uses the word “infest” to describe migrants coming to the US illegally. If you don’t have Borders, you don’t have a Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2018 Democrats are the problem. They don’t care about crime and want illegal immigrants, no matter how bad they may be, to pour into and infest our Country, like MS-13. They can’t win on their terrible policies, so they view them as potential voters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2018 Mr Trump’s meeting at the Capitol comes as politicians in both parties are up in arms after days of news reports with images of children confined in large wire cages and an audio recording of a young child pleading for his “Papa”. Under the administration’s current policy, all unlawful crossings are referred for prosecution — a process that moves adults to the custody of the US Marshals Service and sends many children to facilities run by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Under the Obama administration, such families were usually referred for civil deportation proceedings, not requiring separation. More than 2,300 minors were separated from their children at the border from May 5 through June 9, according to the Department of Homeland Security. The House is to vote later this week on two bills that address broader immigration issues to protect young immigrant “Dreamers” from deportation and fund Mr Trump’s border wall.

The White House, after saying it would accept only a comprehensive fix, reversed course on Tuesday and said it was reviewing the Cruz bill.

Press Association